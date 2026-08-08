The Apple Watch heart rate feature you probably didn't realize existed

Some results will vary slightly based on whether you have the first or second version of the ECG app; which version you have will depend on regional regulations. You can check which app you have from within the Apple Health app or from your Apple Watch via the following steps:

From your Apple Watch

Open the Settings app Select Heart Select ECG, and the version will be displayed

From the Apple Health app

Open the Health app Select Search Select Heart Select ECG Scroll to the bottom and select About, and the version will be displayed

Regardless of the version you have, after performing an ECG, you'll receive one of several results that can give insight into your health — this is what they mean.

Sinus rhythm: Though it sounds like it has to do with your nose, sinus rhythm is related to your sinoatrial node, which is the body's natural pacemaker, generating electrical impulses that set the rhythm and rate of your heartbeat. Getting this result means your heart is beating uniformly between 50 and 100 beats per minute. However, it's important to note this result doesn't necessarily mean your heart operates this way all the time, only when it was measured — If you're concerned, you should still go to a doctor.

Atrial fibrillation: This result means the heart is beating irregularly. Typically shortened to AFib, it's the most common type of irregular heart rhythm. If you receive this result and aren't already diagnosed with AFib, you should consult your doctor.

Low or high heart rate: This means that an excessively low or high heart rate has affected the app's ability to check for AFib. With version 1 of the app, this occurs if your heart rate was below 50 BPM or above 120; for version 2, the threshold is below 50 BPM or over 150. Try testing again at another time and consider any outside factors, as things like medications, stress, dehydration and much more can affect your heart rate. If you repeatedly get this result and don't know why, it's best to speak to a doctor.

Inconclusive: This result happens when the recording can't be classified, which can have several different causes. It can happen if you have a pacemaker or implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, if the app has picked up on other conditions it isn't designed to recognize or because of what Apple only describes as "certain physiological conditions" that prevent producing recordable signals. With version 1 of the app, this result can also appear if your heart rate is between 100 and 120 BPM but not in AFib, if your watch is too loose or if you move too much during the test.

Poor Recording: This result is specific to version 2 and largely relates to physical factors affecting the test. It may be that your wrist or the watch are too wet, the Apple Watch is too loose on your wrist or that you moved too much during the test. Try remedying these factors and testing again.