This tiny new charging pad is perfect for my nightstand

I cannot lie: I am a sucker for a well-designed gadget that serves a single specific purpose, even if competing options have more features. It's the hipster doofus in me. So I often keep an eye on what accessory-maker Twelve South is up to; they have a solid reputation for clever tech-focused tools. The company's Valet charging station caught my eye over the winter as something that could be a home for my phone as well as various things that end up on the nightstand like my watch, ring, AirPods and whatever else might be floating in my pockets.

The only downside (besides the hefty $180 price tag) is that the Valet was a bit too large for my small bedside surface. It could fit, but only just barely, and that tight fit disrupted the vibe I was hoping for. Apparently, I'm not the only one who was hoping for a smaller Valet: last week, Twelve South released a new $130 model that reduces its depth from 7.5 to 4.25 inches, which makes all the difference in a cramped space.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

The new Valet otherwise retains everything that I liked about the original. Both sizes are simple surfaces to contain your stuff, with a wireless charging base on one side. That may not sound like much for your money, but the attention to detail is what sold me. The top of the tray, as well as its frame, are wrapped in Nappa leather, and the frames are interchangeable if you decide you want a new look. There's a subtle LED light array on the bottom that illuminates when you drop a device on the charging base, which is a delightful little detail that also helps confirm you've got your device aligned properly.

From a charging specs perspective, the Valet uses Qi2 and has magnets for compatible devices. The original model only supported wireless fast charging up to 15W, but the new smaller model steps that up to 25W. And while the Valet only has one wireless charging spot, there's a USB-C port on the bottom side that you can use to charge anything else you might want to plug in there. Total simultaneous output is limited to 35W, but you can get up to 25W from that USB-C port, provided the wireless charger isn't in use.

To be clear, neither versions of the Valet have built-in wireless support for Apple Watches, so you'll have to use that USB-C port at the bottom to connect your cable for a smartwatch puck or smart ring case.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

Speaking of cables, other little details that I really appreciate include the cable routing system on the bottom of the Valet. There's a tab on each side to hold the power cable in place; between this and the raised feet you can route the cable anywhere and hold it in place, which means you can cleanly orient the Valet in any direction you choose.

For some people, the lack of a built-in Apple Watch charger is a downside, but I honestly don't mind. There are plenty of people who could appreciate the Valet who might not use an Apple Watch — like literally anyone with an Android phone. Including an Apple Watch charger would have made the Valet less appealing to anyone who doesn't own one, and the USB-C port means it's trivial to just plug the watch charger in. And, of course, it's not a stretch to imagine Twelve South releasing a model that does have one down the line.

I know that, for $130, the Valet is not the most practical charging device out there. But it fits my space, charges my phone, holds my stuff and looks good doing so. A little landing spot apparently helps my cluttered mind, and for that the price tag is worth it to this hipster doofus.