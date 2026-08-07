PSB iQ2 review: Premium sound meets smart-speaker convenience

As Sonos learned at great expense, users won't tolerate a bad app experience for long — no matter how good the hardware or sound. PSB has a quiet strength here, as it's part of the same family of companies that makes the BluOS controller app. The app is compatible with a number of streaming speakers from different brands, but the iQ2 benefits from what feels like near native integration.

Setup involves little more than plugging the speakers in, searching for them in the app and then a few basic configuration steps (like deciding which side the primary is on). In less than two minutes, I was streaming my Spotify playlists.

It's here in the app that you swap music sources, add any local libraries and control any playing media. For these essential tasks, BluOS is intuitive and easy to navigate. Scratch a little bit deeper and you'll find plenty of customization and advanced configuration options so that your preferred inputs, services and listening preferences are within reach. If you own multiple BluOS-compatible speakers, you can group them in the app for multi-room listening and control.

If you plan on using these speakers in place of a soundbar, be sure to find the Auto Sense option. Each input has its own settings outside of the global configuration, so if you want sound to automatically switch to the TV when you turn it on, you'll need to set that manually in the app. The only minor complaint I have with BluOS is that the sources you use the most show-up on the home screen. That itself is fine, but I spent a while looking for the way to toggle from Line input to phono, without any luck. It was because the phono input didn't immediately show up in the "Most Used" section. When it did, I finally found the way to enter specific settings for that input. It didn't take long, but long enough for me to start Googling around for a solution.