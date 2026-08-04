Xbox's free 25th anniversary gifts include a dynamic theme and avatars

This fall, Xbox will mark its 25th anniversary, and it is giving away some freebies to players in honor of the milestone. (Sadly, the previously announced translucent green Xbox Series X will not be free.)

A special 25th anniversary badge will be granted to any players who log into Xbox on console, PC or the Xbox mobile app between now and the end of the year. The company partnered with two community creators who have designed Xbox-themed artwork that players can use as their gamerpic, theme or dynamic background. These works by Klobrille and Ben Kenobi are available starting today.

If you're on console, go to Settings > Profile > Customize profile to choose one of their pieces as your gamerpic or theme. For the full look, go to Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic background to use a free piece as your dynamic background on console. For the Xbox app on PC, you can find the freebies under the View Profile menu. Choose the pencil icon to update your gamerpic or go to Customize profile to change your theme.

Finally, Game Pass will be highlighting some iconic titles from Xbox's 25 years. The press release announcing the latest freebies included Fable Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Fallout 4 and Psychonauts 2. More news will be shared to Xbox's dedicated website in the coming months ahead of the actual anniversary date of November 15.

It's a tough time to celebrate for Xbox fans after the company has seen a brutal number of cancelled titles and job cuts across its studios, including at the teams that made some of those games the brand is highlighting. Hopefully leadership can start making some more positive headlines soon.