Garmin Cirqa versus Fitbit Air: How these two fitness trackers compare

Price: Arguably the biggest difference and deciding factor between the Garmin and Google devices is the price. The Fitbit Air retails for $100, while the Cirqa goes for $200. For those who haven't dabbled in fitness wearables before, the Air's price is much more approachable.

Battery life: The Fitbit Air's battery lasts an impressive seven days, but the Garmin Cirqa has it beat with a purported 10-day lifespan. To be fair, seven days is still quite a long time, and for a full charge, both devices take approximately 90 minutes. The Fitbit does have a slight speed advantage here, with a quick charging feature that can provide a day's worth of battery life in five minutes.

Size difference: Both the Cirqa and Air are small devices, but Google's device wins for the most unnoticeable. With a band, it weighs just 12g and measures 17 x 34.9 x 8.3 mm, while the Cirqa is 20.7 grams (21.2 if you get a L-XL band) and 27 x 47 x 9 mm. While the Cirqa is still quite small, if you're looking for a band you'll completely forget you're wearing (a particularly useful feature if sleep tracking is a big part of your planned usage), the edge goes to the Air.

Subscriptions: You can unlock even more features with the Cirqa and Air through subscriptions, either Google Health Premium ($10 per month) or Garmin Connect+ ($7 per month) respectively. Subscribing to Google Health Premium unlocks a significant amount of features, including workout plans, mindfulness sessions, more detailed sleep tracking and what Google calls "proactive insights." It's important to note that it's a very Gemini-reliant service, so if you're not the type who enjoys chatting with an AI coach, it might not be your cup of tea.

By comparison, Garmin Connect+ feels much more optional. Almost all analytics are included in the device with no subscription, and paying for the service is really only necessary if you want the device to provide guided breathwork or design specific workouts for you.

A button: A small but significant difference is the presence of a button on the Cirqa. Unless you want to select an activity via the companion app before beginning, the Air solely relies on automatic workout recognition (also a feature of the Cirqa) to start tracking. The Cirqa, on the other hand, has a singular side button that can be used to start a workout manually. This can ensure a workout is logged precisely when you begin, and eliminates the need to scroll through the companion app to start your activity.

Data insights: Alongside the aforementioned paywalled insights of the Air, there are also a few differences in what data each device looks to measure. The Cirqa has several different metrics: your Training Status, which analyzes progress on fitness goals, Body Battery, which predicts overall energy, Training Readiness, which tells you how hard to push yourself on any given day and Fitness Age, a measure of how your health compares to your age.

Conversely, the Fitbit Air tracks a Cardio Load, which is calculated on a weekly basis, and otherwise largely relies on an overall Daily Readiness score, an amalgam of sleep and exercise data designed to give a broad picture of how to go about your day. Comparatively, Cirqa offers more daily insights and in-depth training analysis.