Corsair just introduced new gaming keyboards with a control dial and a mouse with great battery life

Corsair just introduced a pair of gaming keyboards and a new gaming mouse, and all three are stacked with nifty features. The Skiff 100 and Skiff 100 Plus gaming keyboards are nearly identical. Both have a rotary dial for nuanced controls, allowing users to skip complicated menus in certain situations. This is also a really good way to access volume and track controls when listening to music.

Both keyboards also have 10-zone RGB lighting for dynamic effects, a detachable wrist rest with a rubber surface for ergonomic support and quiet membrane keys. The only difference between the two is that the Skiff 100 Plus has six programmable G-keys that can be customized to complete in-game commands and initiate macros.

These keyboards are fully compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox and PlayStation, with no software installation required. The standard Skiff 100 costs $60, while the Skiff 100 Plus costs $70.

The company has also introduced the Harpoon v2 wireless gaming mouse. This little doodad features an asymmetric ergonomic shape "built for long gaming sessions." It features the company's Marksman 26K sensor and six programmable buttons. The battery life is also impressive, offering up to 140 hours of use per charge.

The mouse is compatible with PC and Mac systems, with no software installation required. The Harpoon v2 costs $70. All of these products are available to order right now.

There's one other piece of news in the Corsair world. The company has purchased Trak Racer, a manufacturer of high-end gaming peripherals. Trak Racer is known for making full-body racing cockpits and flight sim accessories. Corsair already owns Fanatec, another company that makes high-end simulation racing hardware.