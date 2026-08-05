Minecraft is coming to Switch 2 on October 27

The best-selling video game of all time is making its way to yet another platform, as Minecraft will land on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 27. Developer Mojang says there will be an upgrade path for those who own the Switch version. More details about that will be revealed later.

Minecraft on Switch 2 should have stronger visuals than the the previous-gen version. By default, it will enable Vibrant Visuals, an enhanced graphics mode that Mojang released last year. It features directional lighting, volumetric fog, enhanced shadows and more. The Super Mario Mash-Up pack that's exclusive to Nintendo versions of Minecraft will receive a Vibrant Visuals boost as well. (Vibrant Visuals won't be available in split-screen play, some other game modes and certain Marketplace Worlds and other content.)

Mojang hasn't confirmed whether the Switch 2 version will support Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, which could help players create more precise builds faster. We'll surely learn more about the port in the coming weeks.

The Switch 2 version of Minecraft will arrive soon after the latest spin-off in the series. Minecraft Dungeons II will hit PC and consoles (including Switch and Switch 2) on September 29.