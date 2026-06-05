Looks like Minecraft Dungeons II is coming in September

Minecraft Dungeons II, the sequel to the Diablo-inspired spinoff of the brick-building survival game, will be available September 29, 20206, according to a Nintendo eShop listing spotted by video game deal curator and news hawk Wario64. The game was originally announced during Minecraft Live in March 2026 with a planned launch for later this fall.

Like the original, Minecraft Dungeons II looks like it'll have a mix of the dungeon-crawling of action RPGs and the aesthetics and characters of Minecraft. "Drop the pickaxe, grab a sword, and charge into a thrilling new adventure in Minecraft Dungeons II," the game's eShop description says. "Journey through unexplored lands and mysterious locations, in a quest to stop a new evil from causing chaos in not one, but two worlds! Clash with menacing foes in explosive encounters and fight your way through hordes of mobs that will do everything in their power to stop you from saving the day."

The original Minecraft Dungeons received several DLC expansion packs after its release, and at least one free update that added cross-platform multiplayer. Minecraft Dungeons II will likely launch with at least cross-platform multiplayer, online multiplayer and local co-op from the start. Expect Microsoft and developer Mojang Studios to share more about the game and its release date during the Xbox Games Showcase scheduled Sunday, June 7.

Minecraft Dungeons II will be available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.