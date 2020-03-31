Latest in Gaming

'Minecraft Dungeons' is delayed until May 26th

Mojang's standalone dungeon-crawler was supposed to arrive in April.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
40m ago
Minecraft Dungeons is on the way to consoles and PC, albeit a bit later than expected. Mojang says the Minecraft dungeon-crawler spin-off will drop May 26th on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4 and, as revealed during last week's surprise Direct, Nintendo Switch.

The Microsoft-owned studio originally planned to release Minecraft Dungeons in April, but it said because of coronavirus-related concerns, "this was no longer possible. [We] wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams, and empower them to deliver the best possible experience to you, our players."

Mojang also spilled some more details about the game, including that it'll add a cross-platform multiplayer option via an upcoming patch. You'll be able to team up with three other players in local and online co-op modes. The missions use a blend of procedurally generated and fixed elements to keep things fresh each time you play while making sure the narrative and objectives stay intact.

Minecraft Dungeons will be available in two versions. Along with the $20 standard edition, there's a $30 hero edition that includes some cosmetic items and access to a pair of DLC packs that are on the way.

