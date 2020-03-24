Latest in Gaming

'Minecraft' takes students on a free tour of the ISS

Mojang is offering learning materials to stuck-at-home kids through the Marketplace.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
54m ago
Microsoft/Mojang

To help students who are stuck at home keep on learning, there's a new glut of free educational material available in Minecraft. Mojang has added an Education category to the Marketplace, which includes a bunch of lessons from Minecraft: Education Edition.

Kids might use them to tour the International Space Station or discover new things about the likes of marine biology, renewable energy and Greek history. Students will be able to tackle build challenges, logic puzzles and creative writing tasks. Some of the materials are based on worlds built by Marketplace creators. There are a dozen educational programs available to bolster remote learning options for students during COVID-19 stay-at-home mitigation measures.

These worlds are all free to download as of today on all Bedrock versions of Minecraft, and they'll be available at no cost until June 30th. Earlier this month, Mojang offered educators and students with Microsoft 365 Education accounts free access to Minecraft: Education Edition, also until the end of June.

