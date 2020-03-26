Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

After several months without a proper Direct, Nintendo at long last debuted a presentation without any prior warning. For some reason, it decided to call it a "Nintendo Direct Mini," which is especially strange given the glut of news it delivered.

First up, several Switch games dropped today, including Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, along with demos for upcoming titles such as Bravely Default II. Nintendo is also rolling out a Ring Fit Adventure update today, which should come as welcome news if you managed to snag the fitness game before it started selling out everywhere.