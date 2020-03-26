Latest in Gaming

Nintendo had a surprise Direct Mini today, here's what you missed

Get ready for a ton of news on Switch games.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
After several months without a proper Direct, Nintendo at long last debuted a presentation without any prior warning. For some reason, it decided to call it a "Nintendo Direct Mini," which is especially strange given the glut of news it delivered.

First up, several Switch games dropped today, including Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, along with demos for upcoming titles such as Bravely Default II. Nintendo is also rolling out a Ring Fit Adventure update today, which should come as welcome news if you managed to snag the fitness game before it started selling out everywhere.

Some 2K franchises, including Borderlands and BioShock, will debut on Switch in a couple of months -- all on the same day -- while Burnout Paradise Remastered is headed to the console later this year. Nintendo also revealed release dates or windows for the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Minecraft Dungeons.

There was also a teaser about the next Super Smash Bros: Ultimate fighter, news on the first Animal Crossing: New Horizons seasonal event, PokÃ©mon Sword and Shield expansion pass info and much, much more. You can also check out all the details for yourself by watching the Direct below.

In this article: animal crossing, animal crossing: new horizons, animalcrossingnewhorizons, av, nintendo, nintendo direct, nintendo direct mini, nintendodirect, nintendodirectmini, Pokemon Sword and Shield, pokemonswordandshield, ringfitadventure, ssbu, super smash bros ultimate, supersmashbrosultimate, news, gaming
