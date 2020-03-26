'Burnout Paradise Remastered' is coming to Switch later this year

According to EA, the game will play at a full 60 frames per second on Switch, and you'll be able to pinch and pull on the console's touchscreen to navigate the in-game map. They'll also be support for online play, so you and your friends will be able to tear up Paradise City together.

Beyond sometime in "2020," we don't have an exact release date for the Switch release of Burnout Paradise Remastered just yet. But we'll share something once we know more. In the meantime, you can play Panzer Dragoon: Remake today. Oh, and on May 29th, Nintendo is releasing a remaster of Xenoblade Chronicles.