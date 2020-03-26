Latest in Gaming

'Burnout Paradise Remastered' is coming to Switch later this year

The game will play at 60 FPS and include touchscreen map controls.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
54m ago
EA

Two years after its debut on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Burnout Paradise Remastered is making its way to Nintendo Switch. The company announced the port, among many other upcoming games, during a surprise Direct Mini presentation today. Like the 2018 release, the Switch version will bundle together the original game and its eight main expansion packs, including the "Big Surf Island" DLC that expands the game world.

According to EA, the game will play at a full 60 frames per second on Switch, and you'll be able to pinch and pull on the console's touchscreen to navigate the in-game map. They'll also be support for online play, so you and your friends will be able to tear up Paradise City together.

Beyond sometime in "2020," we don't have an exact release date for the Switch release of Burnout Paradise Remastered just yet. But we'll share something once we know more. In the meantime, you can play Panzer Dragoon: Remake today. Oh, and on May 29th, Nintendo is releasing a remaster of Xenoblade Chronicles.

