Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

'Panzer Dragoon: Remake' is one of many surprise Switch releases today

Plus, there's a demo for 'Bravely Default II.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
51m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Forever Entertainment/MegaPixel Studio

Between Burnout Paradise, multiple games from publisher 2K and a remaster of Xenoblade Chronicles, Nintendo Switch fans have a lot to look forward to between now and the end of the year. But if you're the impatient sort, there are also new games you can play today, including the remake of a little-known Sega Saturn gem called Panzer Dragoon. Yes, Panzer Dragoon: Remake is available to download today on Nintendo Switch.


Besides the 1995 classic, you can also pick up Shinsekai: Into the Depths. We first got a chance to play Shinsekai when it was an Apple Arcade exclusive. On Switch, the underwater platformer will set you back $20. If you've been playing a lot of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, expansion pass pack three is now available as well. The DLC adds the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom as playable characters to the game.

Fans of old-school Star Wars games can pick up the excellent Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. The 2003 gem allows you to create your own Jedi and build a custom lightsaber (the game is available on PS4 today as well). If you yearn for the days when you worked out of an office, there's puzzler Good Job!, in which you must climb the corporate ladder by completing mundane tasks like fixing an internet connection.

While not a new game, there's a new Ring Fit Adventure update available today that adds Mario and Zelda songs to the fitness title. Last but certainly not least, Nintendo released a demo for its upcoming JRPG Bravely Default II. The full game will be available sometime later this year.

In this article: av, Bravely Default 2, gaming, Good Job!, marvel ultimate alliance 3, nintendo, panzer dragoon remake, ring fit adventure, Shinsekai Into the Depths, Switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View
Plex makes live TV free for three months

Plex makes live TV free for three months

View
'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

'GTA Online' gets competitive F1 racing today

View
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: The rest is yet to come

View
A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

A hacker stole and leaked the Xbox Series X graphics source code

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr