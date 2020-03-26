Borderlands, BioShock and XCOM are headed to the Switch

You'll also be able to snag the Borderlands Legendary Collection on that same day, which includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. If that doesn't seem like quite enough to keep you glued to your Switch, the publisher is also bringing the XCOM 2 Collection to Switch on May 29th. That bundle includes the classic turn-based tactics game, the War of the Chosen expansion and a quartet of DLC packs.