Borderlands, BioShock and XCOM are headed to the Switch

Games from the 2K franchises will all drop on the same day: May 29th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
43m ago
As part of today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini (which packed in way more news than anything "Mini" should reasonably offer), it emerged several big 2K Games franchises are coming to Switch. All three BioShock games -- BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition -- will hit the console May 29th, along with BioShock: The Collection, which bundles the titles into a neat package.

You'll also be able to snag the Borderlands Legendary Collection on that same day, which includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. If that doesn't seem like quite enough to keep you glued to your Switch, the publisher is also bringing the XCOM 2 Collection to Switch on May 29th. That bundle includes the classic turn-based tactics game, the War of the Chosen expansion and a quartet of DLC packs.

