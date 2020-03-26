'Ring Fit Adventure' update adds Mario and Zelda songs to work out to

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to keep fit while you're stuck indoors, and the company has added even more to the title. Today, the company announced that it was pushing an update to the game to bolster both the gameplay and the music choices. That includes a new rhythm game mode that'll let you move to the beat of a dozen tracks from Ring Fit Adventure. In addition, music from Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild will be available for you to bop to.