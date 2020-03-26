Latest in Gaming

'Ring Fit Adventure' update adds Mario and Zelda songs to work out to

You'll be able to groove to tunes from 'Super Mario Odyssey' and 'Breath of the Wild'
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
41m ago
Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a great way to keep fit while you're stuck indoors, and the company has added even more to the title. Today, the company announced that it was pushing an update to the game to bolster both the gameplay and the music choices. That includes a new rhythm game mode that'll let you move to the beat of a dozen tracks from Ring Fit Adventure. In addition, music from Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild will be available for you to bop to.

Some of the other additions to Ring Fit Adventure are less notable, but welcome nevertheless, including the option to switch the narration to a woman's voice, and new language options. The news came as part of a surprisingly weighty Nintendo Direct, which included a number of exciting additions to the Switch's ecosystem. That included the news that 2K was bringing several of its titles to the Switch as well as the forthcoming arrivals of Fuser, Burnout Paradise Remastered and Catherine: Full Body.

In this article: Adventure, av, gaming, nintendo, Nintendo Direct, Ring Fit, Ring Fit Adventure, Switch
