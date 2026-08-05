X's head of product is leaving the company one year after joining

Nikita Bier, the startup founder who joined X as head of product last year, is leaving the company. In a post on X, Bier said he would continue as an advisor, but that it was "time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster."

In a little over a year at the company, Bier became one of its most recognizable executives. He was the face of sometimes controversial changes, like "about this account," which showed accounts' country of origins and exposed a number of popular accounts that had masqueraded as US-based political influencers. More recently, Bier led the push to overhaul X's monetization program for creators. This included crackdowns on engagement bait and creators who rip off content from others.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster. I'll be stepping back from leading product for 𝕏 and will continue on as an advisor. Serving the X community has been the privilege of a lifetime. X is, and will remain, the most... pic.twitter.com/hHpnY30L6c — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 5, 2026

Bier didn't say what he would work on next, other than continuing to advise X. In his post on the platform, Bier said that "running this app is a 24/7 job and it's now time for me to take a breather." Prior to joining the company he founded two anonymous messaging apps aimed at teens. He sold polling app tbh to Facebook in 2017 and Discord bought his anonymous compliment app, Gas, in 2023. Both apps were subsequently shut down.

It's not clear who will step into the role next. Bier shouted out some of his teammates, including Benji Taylor who became head of design earlier this year. Taylor said he would "still be focused on leading design" but that he was "excited to help continue" Bier's work.