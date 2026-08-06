Netflix bags an exclusive GTA VI trailer... for all of six hours

It's easy to argue the biggest media event of the year will be the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI this November. Netflix, keen to get in on the action, has teamed up with Rockstar Games to announce it will be the exclusive home of an extended look at the new game on August 27. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will debut at 3pm ET and will remain a Netflix exclusive for, uh, six hours. At 9pm ET, the same feature will arrive on Rockstar's official YouTube channel, allowing non-subscribers (and people who can't watch Netflix at work) to whet their appetites.

Even in the broader context of Netflix looking to beat broadcasters and rival streaming services, it's an interesting move. After all, YouTube has become the default home for pretty much every company looking to release teasers, trailers and promotional clips of their wares. If Netflix paid money for the privilege of gaining a six hour head-start over YouTube, then it shows just how competitive the streaming market is going to become in future.