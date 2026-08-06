How to watch Google's Pixel 11 event

It's almost time for Google to show off the Pixel 11 lineup. The company will hold a Made By Google event to show off this year's batch of devices on August 12. This edition is taking place a little later in the days than usual, as it'll get underway at 6PM ET.

You can watch the stream right here by clicking the play button on the handily embedded video below or venturing over to YouTube. We'll have a liveblog on the night, where we'll be breaking down all the announcements in real-time with expert analysis. And, of course, we'll keep you up to date with full coverage of the news.

As for what to expect from Google's event, we'll almost certainly see four new phones: the base Pixel 11, two Pro models in different sizes and a foldable. Google teased a colorful indicator on the rear of the Pixel 11 Pro, so we'll find out what that's all about too. It's also expected that there'll be new colorways this year. Given the soaring costs of components and price increases on many other devices, the Pixel 11 devices may well be more expensive than the previous-gen models.

In addition to the phones and a new Pixel Watch, rumors have hinted at Google unveiling its long-awaited AirTag-esque location tracker. There's a chance that we'll get some news about upcoming Android XR devices as well.