The $28,350 Fathom is Ford's first midsize electric truck

Last year Ford planted a flag regarding its future electrification plans when it announced its Universal EV Platform. And now, we finally know the name of the company's first car based on that architecture: the Fathom.

Starting at just $28,350 (or $29,945 after destination), the Fathom is expected to be a midsize electric truck to rival vehicles like Slate's upcoming EV pickup. Ford says the name Fathom was chosen to represent how the company was thinking (fathoming) about all the new and different things that could be done with this car. But more importantly, when compared to Slate's truck, it appears Ford is taking a very different approach when it comes to making an affordable EV pickup.

Instead of creating a stripped down vehicle that doesn't even come with an included display for infotainment or even a stereo, Ford says every Fathom will come standard with a high-res touchscreen along with support for hands-free highway driving via BlueCruise, digital keys and embedded Apple Maps. The truck will even offer bi-directional power capability, which means theoretically, you may be able to use the EV to charge tools or small appliances like a fridge, or potentially your entire home in a pinch. Ford also says the Fathom will offer more passenger volume than a Toyota RAV4 while still providing ample cargo space between its bed and frunk.

Unfortunately, it seems Ford isn't quite ready to show off what the Fathom will actually look like, as there aren't any clear shots of it yet on Ford's website or the company's teaser video. However, if you trust early spy shots taken by the Autopian, it seems we'll be getting something that's between the size of a Ranger and a Maverick, but with slightly edgier, more futuristic styling.

Regardless of how it looks, the Fathom is a big deal for Ford as it continues to make the transition to EVs, especially after discontinuing production of the F-150 Lightning earlier this year. Currently, the only all-electric vehicles Ford sells today are the Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit, which doesn't give the company a lot of options when it comes to competing against rivals like Tesla and Rivian, let alone all the Chinese EV makers overseas.

So while we're going to need to wait for more info about the Fathom before passing judgement, its pricing and more comprehensive list of standard features compared to Slate could make it a very appealing contender for anyone in the market for an affordable electric truck.

Ford says pre-orders for the Fathom are expected to begin sometime in early 2027 with official deliveries slated for later next year.