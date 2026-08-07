Sony might be rebooting its 2020 flagship headphones

How does a headphone maker respond to rising prices? Well, if you're Sony, the answer might be to revive a model from six years ago and slap a cheaper price tag on it. According to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs (via 9to5Google), Sony is planning to launch a new version of the WH-1000XM4. It's said to be called the WH-1000XM4C and could retail for around $250.

The new model is expected to be largely unchanged from the original XM4, which was Engadget's pick for the best of its generation. In fact, the leak suggests that the only differences between the XM4C and its discontinued predecessor will be battery life and color options. Its foldable design, 40mm drivers and noise-canceling processor would all carry over.

The new model is reportedly rated for up to 34 hours without active noise cancellation (ANC) and 27 hours with ANC. Sony listed 38 and 30 hours, respectively, for the 2020 model, so that would be a slight dip. The XM4C's supposed color options include black, platinum silver and a new lavender.

The leaker, who accurately predicted the PS5 Pro announcement in 2024, claims Sony will release the new XM4C on September 7. The XM4C will reportedly cost €250 in Europe and £220 in the UK.

For reference, the current WH-1000XM6 retails for $460 in the US and €470 in the EU. So, we could guess at a $240 to $250 price tag for US buyers. That would make it an odd duck in Sony's lineup, since the last-gen XM5 is often discounted to around $250. (If those are indeed your choices, obviously get the XM5.)

Of course, take all of this with grains of salt. But if the rumor holds up, perhaps other companies will respond to rising prices in similar ways. AirPods Max 1C, anyone?