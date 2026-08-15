Expensive earbuds: When and why it's worth paying more

By the mid-2000s, earbuds were tangled in pockets across the globe. The iPod and other portable media players had revolutionized the music business. Digital music distribution quickly relegated the local record shop to a relic, while downloaded MP3s from iTunes (or other, less-than-legal sources) allowed listeners to cram more music into their pockets than most people had in their homebound physical collections. Music had become truly mobile, and easily pocketable earbuds symbolized that freedom.

But while music became more accessible than ever, the same cannot be said for sound quality. Each iPod came with a pair of plastic white earbuds, so ubiquitous that the stark lengths of cord swung wildly from dancing silhouettes in one of Apple's most memorable ad campaigns. The only problem? Those earbuds were absolute garbage. Audio enthusiasts would ditch Apple's free earbuds without even wearing them, but most people didn't understand what a poor listening experience Steve Jobs had subjected them to.

Today, even as wired earbuds come back into vogue, things are much different. For one, new devices don't have a headphone jack to begin with, let alone earbuds in the box (or a charger, for that matter). But the average pair of cheap earbuds in the 2020s delivers a much better experience than those old, tangly iPod earbuds.

The word 'earbud' technically refers to a bud that rests on the outer ear. Old iPod earbuds or today's basic AirPods are the quintessential examples. On the other hand, buds that protrude into the ears with silicone or foam tips are known as in-ear monitors, or IEMs. But since most people use the word 'earbud' to refer interchangeably to both fits, and since high-end buds are almost invariably in-ears, that's the style on which this article is focused.

Whether wired or wireless, it's hard to find a pair of modern earbuds that don't sound at least somewhat decent, and if you're not an audiophile, you don't need to shell out too much cash for a pair that'll have you shaking your hips while you do the dishes. While the high-end market continues to flourish, offering premium sound and smart features, here's what you need to know before you shop.