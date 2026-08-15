How to request an Xbox refund

Now, this is where things get less automatic.

Xbox says refunds for digital games are typically issued if the request is made within 14 days of purchase and the player hasn't accumulated a "significant amount" of playtime. Microsoft does not specify exactly what qualifies as significant, so there is no published hour count that guarantees your refund will sail through.

The 14-day guideline also isn't the absolute end of the road. Xbox allows game refund requests to be submitted within 90 days of purchase, although Microsoft makes clear that not every request will be accepted, and it can impose limits on the number, type or monetary value of refunds granted to an individual purchaser during a year.

The policy covers Microsoft Store digital game offers, Xbox apps (excluding movie and TV apps), digital gaming bundles, durable game content and some consumable content. Most in-game consumables and virtual currency stop being refundable once they've been purchased or used.

Pre-orders get their own small escape hatch. Xbox says you can cancel a digital game pre-order through your order history up to 10 days before launch; once billing has taken place, you may need to request a refund instead.