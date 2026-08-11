Supermassive Games will lay off up to 75 workers

Video game industry workers are facing yet more job cuts. Supermassive Games, the developer of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, says it will lay off as many as 75 employees.

"We have made the difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation process, which we anticipate will result in the loss of up to 75 of our colleagues," the UK-based company said in a statement on X. "This is a necessary step to help ensure the sustainability of the company. We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and our priority throughout the process will be to provide support to all those impacted."

A statement from Supermassive Games. pic.twitter.com/Sy5i7iB59Z — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) August 11, 2026

This is Supermassive's third round of layoffs in the last two and a half years. It laid off around 90 workers in February 2024 before cutting approximately 35 jobs in July 2025. As of the end of 2025, Supermassive had 172 employees. Former CEO Robert Henrysson stepped down in June, weeks after the release of Supermassive's most recent game, Directive 8020.

A sequel to Until Dawn was unveiled in June. However, Supermassive is not involved with the project. One of publisher Sony's own studios, Firesprite, is making Until Dawn 2. Supermassive did not handle the 2024 remake of Until Dawn either.