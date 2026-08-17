What are the two types of Bluetooth and what are they used for?
The technology you use every day has surprising origins.
Few technologies have had greater impact on our modern technological landscape than Bluetooth. At the heart of consumer, medical and industrial devices, Bluetooth has revolutionized wireless technologies since the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) first established its technical standard. Despite its ubiquity, however, most users don't understand how it works, let alone that Bluetooth technologies are largely split between two types of radio frequency broadcasts. Namely, Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).
Before diving into the differences between these two modes, let's establish some basics about Bluetooth. The origins of the technology reach back to 1942, when Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil patented a method for jam-proofing Allied torpedoes using a radio transmission technique known as frequency hopping. The technique, which would become the basis for Bluetooth connections, enabled the transmitter and receiver to jump between seemingly random frequencies together due to a highly complex algorithm. Although the U.S. Navy rejected the novel technology at the time, frequency hopping would soon become the key to everything from car phones to missile launches. Half a century after Lamarr's patent, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission made it the technical standard for secure radio communications, paving the way for wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G.
At its core, Bluetooth allows devices to communicate with each other across small distances using low-power radio waves. When connecting, devices hop between channels on the 2.4GHz frequency range reserved for industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) usage until they land on the one with the least interference for one-to-one communication. When you pair two devices using Bluetooth, they initially exchange device IDs, security keys and other essential information to establish a secure one-to-one communication link.
In 1998, a group of industry giants, including Intel, Nokia, IBM, Ericsson and Toshiba, made up the Bluetooth SIG and established the first Bluetooth standards. In the two decades since, Bluetooth SIG has issued several updates to its short-range radio transmission standard, with the most recent, Bluetooth Core 6.2, released in November 2025. Learning how both types of Bluetooth connections function within this ecosystem is essential to understanding the technology's effect on the evolving landscape of communications, medicine, environmental conservation and consumer electronics.
Bluetooth Classic
Bluetooth Classic uses low-power radio waves to transfer files, stream audio and connect devices. Operating on 79 channels in a 2.4 GHz ISM frequency band, Bluetooth Classic creates a point-to-point communication connection between a master device, such as your phone, and a slave device, like your Apple CarPlay. This miniature wireless network, known as a Piconet, synchronizes the two radio transmissions' frequencies, thus establishing a one-to-one communications link.
Bluetooth Classic is faster and more high-powered than its Low Energy counterpart, capable of hopping between frequencies roughly 1600 times per second, and reaching speeds up to 3 Mb/s. This faster data delivery rate makes it ideal for applications that require steady streams of data transfer. These functionalities can occur through two main data rates, namely Basic Rate (BR) and Enhanced Data Rate (EDR). Introduced with Bluetooth 2.0, EDR achieves faster data transfers capable of reaching those lauded 3Mb/s speeds.
Ultimately, it's best to think of Bluetooth Classic as the type of connection that links your phone to your new portable speaker system or headphones. When two Bluetooth BR/EDR devices are within range, they form a one-to-one network capable of speedy transfers. Ideal for use cases in which constant connectivity and information sharing are essential, such as listening to music or making phone calls.
But these high-power functionalities also offer drawbacks. For one thing, Bluetooth Classic consumes much more power than its Low Energy counterpart. This means that using Classic can drain batteries far faster, and makes it inconvenient for Bluetooth-enabled devices in need of long battery lives. Classic can also suffer from latency issues, which can pose problems when users need precise audio syncing.
Bluetooth Low Energy
Introduced in 2011, Bluetooth LE transmits data over 40 channels in 2.4GHz frequency bands reserved for ISM uses. Fashioned for low-power applications that don't require large data transfers, Bluetooth LE sends small bursts of information between devices rather than constant streams of data, ensuring that it uses far less energy. This also applies to how Bluetooth LE devices receive information. Slower transfer rates also contribute to the energy savings. As such, Bluetooth LE is ideal for consumer products where battery life is at a premium, such as smart watches, biometric wearables, IoT devices and digital keys.
Bluetooth LE provides several benefits beyond extended battery life. Despite its slower transfer rates, Bluetooth LE provides a better latency rate. This is because devices using Bluetooth Low Energy can respond to data inputs much quicker than their Bluetooth Classic counterparts. Another benefit is that Bluetooth LE is more flexible than Classic, in that it supports both broadcast and mesh communication setups, enabling users to establish Bluetooth connections between multiple devices at once. This makes low-energy Bluetooth devices ideal for industrial settings, as broadcast and mesh networks allow for Bluetooth systems in which potentially thousands of automated devices need to communicate with one another. Industrial users further benefit from Bluetooth LE's positioning capabilities, in which users can determine the presence, distance and direction of other devices. These capabilities have been critical for machine monitoring systems.
It also allows for enhanced security features, known as LE Secure Connections, which use an elliptic curve algorithm to generate unique security keys, thus creating an additional barrier to hackers looking to hijack your Bluetooth connection. These enhanced security features have been a boon for the medical space, where Bluetooth Low Energy is used for connections involving personal data, from glucose monitors and urine monitoring systems to smart mouthguards.
Overall, it's clear that Bluetooth technologies accomplish more than allowing you to blast Tears for Fears on the stair stepper. And while Hedy Lamarr and George Antheil never received proper recognition for revolutionizing our entertainment, medical, industrial and environmental futures, their impact remains far beyond whatever they could have imagined. So the next time you slip on your smartwatch, remember to whisper a quiet "thank you" Hedy and George for their brilliant idea.