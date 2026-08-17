What are the two types of Bluetooth and what are they used for?

Few technologies have had greater impact on our modern technological landscape than Bluetooth. At the heart of consumer, medical and industrial devices, Bluetooth has revolutionized wireless technologies since the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) first established its technical standard. Despite its ubiquity, however, most users don't understand how it works, let alone that Bluetooth technologies are largely split between two types of radio frequency broadcasts. Namely, Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).

Before diving into the differences between these two modes, let's establish some basics about Bluetooth. The origins of the technology reach back to 1942, when Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil patented a method for jam-proofing Allied torpedoes using a radio transmission technique known as frequency hopping. The technique, which would become the basis for Bluetooth connections, enabled the transmitter and receiver to jump between seemingly random frequencies together due to a highly complex algorithm. Although the U.S. Navy rejected the novel technology at the time, frequency hopping would soon become the key to everything from car phones to missile launches. Half a century after Lamarr's patent, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission made it the technical standard for secure radio communications, paving the way for wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G.

At its core, Bluetooth allows devices to communicate with each other across small distances using low-power radio waves. When connecting, devices hop between channels on the 2.4GHz frequency range reserved for industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) usage until they land on the one with the least interference for one-to-one communication. When you pair two devices using Bluetooth, they initially exchange device IDs, security keys and other essential information to establish a secure one-to-one communication link.

In 1998, a group of industry giants, including Intel, Nokia, IBM, Ericsson and Toshiba, made up the Bluetooth SIG and established the first Bluetooth standards. In the two decades since, Bluetooth SIG has issued several updates to its short-range radio transmission standard, with the most recent, Bluetooth Core 6.2, released in November 2025. Learning how both types of Bluetooth connections function within this ecosystem is essential to understanding the technology's effect on the evolving landscape of communications, medicine, environmental conservation and consumer electronics.