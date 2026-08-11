Zoom screen-sharing bug let people fully take over other devices on a call

Cybersecurity researchers discovered a fairly insidious bug in Zoom that lets people quite literally take control of someone else's device. This is done by exploiting a flaw in the screen-sharing function. The vulnerability has been found in the Zoom Workspace app for Windows, Mac, iOS Android and Linux.

Attacks do not require the victim to do anything and there's no visible warning. When someone launches the annotation tool while sharing the screen, the vulnerability lets bad actors remotely execute malicious code for access.

However, it remains to be seen if this vulnerability has ever been used in the wild. The researchers that found it used AI prompts to develop the screen-sharing exploit in under 24 hours, illustrating how AI could assist in cyberattacks.

"This class of capability would previously have only been available to nation-state threat actors, but the model requiring elite teams, months of effort and weapons-grade budgets has collapsed," the cybersecurity company wrote in a blog post. "Today, a single researcher was able to develop a nation-state-level exploit in less than a day."

Zoom was notified about the bug and has deployed various fixes to mitigate the threat. It says "users can help keep themselves secure by applying the latest updates." The vulnerability exists in all Zoom Workspace versions prior to the latest updates.

Critical macOS security flaw 🚨 A vulnerability in Screen Sharing could allow attackers on the same network to bypass authentication and gain access without valid credentials. Apple has released fixes in macOS 26.6.1, 15.7.9, and 14.8.9. Update your Mac. pic.twitter.com/XAqRHk5qXL — AB 🔶 (@Abrlien) August 10, 2026

Something similar just happened to Apple computers, forcing the company to issue various macOS updates. The newest versions, including Tahoe 26.6.1, Sequoia 15.7.9 and Sonoma 14.8.9 are all safe.