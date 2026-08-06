PSA: Apple has released security updates for Mac

We thought that Apple's round of 26.6 operating system updates at the end of July would be the last ones ahead of the next generation, but Apple is always full of surprises. The company released updates to three of its macOS platforms today. The newest versions are macOS Tahoe 26.6.1, macOS Sequoia 15.7.9 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.9.

When you update a device, the messaging is simply, "This update provides security updates for your Mac." On its support pages, Apple has specified that these changes address a vulnerability in Screen Sharing. "An attacker on the network may be able to authenticate to Screen Sharing without valid credentials," the company noted, and this new version should plug that gap. We suspected that it was for a pretty critical issue since these OS updates didn't go through the usual developer and public beta phases. If you are running a Mac, it's probably worth getting this new OS downloaded quickly.

Apple has had a busy couple weeks on the software side. Public betas for the eagerly awaited iOS 27, macOS 27 and the other device systems began in mid-July. And just two days ago, it was the latest major tech company to overhaul its bug bounty program in response to an overwhelming number of AI slop submissions.