Public betas for iOS 27, macOS 27 and more Apple platforms are now available

The headliner of iOS 27 is the long-awaited Siri AI. The new version transforms from a basic voice-command system into a modern AI assistant. It can hold natural conversations, understand follow-ups, answer questions about the content on the screen and perform multi-step actions inside apps. On recent Apple devices, you can even customize the expressiveness of the assistant's voice. There's also a dedicated Siri app that stores your history.

Siri AI is available in the public beta for all Apple Intelligence-capable devices. In the early developer betas, there's been a waitlist to access the new assistant. So, some patience may be required. The new Siri only works in English for now, and it won't initially be available in the EU.

Not all Apple Intelligence features are Siri-related. Photos now has more robust editing tools, including Spatial Reframing, which adjusts composition after the photo is taken. The Extend feature outcrops images past their original boundaries. There's also an improved Clean Up tool that's better at removing unwanted objects. And Image Playground can now generate higher-quality images, including photorealistic styles.