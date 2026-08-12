Google's Pixel 11 phones offer more proactive AI notifications and help

With the cost of memory skyrocketing over the last year, the story of the new Pixel line is mostly one about software. Google is touting the ability of its Pixel 11 devices to deliver timely, proactive assistance to users. Many of the features Google has built to deliver on that promise expand on Gemini Intelligence, the computer-use agent the company debuted ahead of I/O 2026 earlier this year.

One of those features will see the Pixel 11 family generate glance-able cards inside apps you're using as you go about your day. For instance, say a friend messages you about a trip that's coming up. You'll see a card appear with your flight details, indicating if it's on time or delayed. In other contexts, the phones will attempt to deliver contextual help. Google suggests a scenario where you're texting about dinner and your Pixel 11 offers to secure a reservation on your behalf.

"You'll see this type of proactive help in many more places across your phone — like suggestions to save events to your Calendar, locations to Maps or relevant information to Google Wallet, like membership numbers on airline or hotel apps," Google says.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The new Pixels will also launch with a preview of a feature that will deliver proactive suggestions based on your location. For example, say you're waiting for a seat at a new restaurant. You'll see a lock screen notification with insights related to the spot, including information about the menu and where to sit to get the best view. For all the features mentioned above, Google notes you may need a subscription "for higher usage."

Google is also expanding how you can interact with its phones. The company's DeepMind lab has created a sign-language-to-text model that will debut first on the Pixel 11 line before coming to other devices. The model, SL2T, allows deaf and hard of hearing users to sign at their phone to search the web, write messages and converse with Gemini.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Pixel launch without at least one new AI-related camera feature. The phones will offer a new tool called Magic Capture, which Google says uses a combination of models to ensure you snap life's fleeting moments. When you go to photograph a subject like a smiling baby, or a fast-moving scene like a buzzer-beating three pointer, you'll just need to do tap a single button on your phone. Behind the scenes, Google's models will analyze around 400 frames to deliver the perfect 12-megapixel snap. Magic Capture can automatically apply edits for you, and you can even get a video without switching modes.

For more about the Pixel 11 launch, be sure to check out Engadget's hands on with the new devices.