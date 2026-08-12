Google is now sending out emails with discount codes for the Pixel 11

Keep an eye out for an email from Google if you're looking to get the upcoming Pixel 11. The company has been sending out discount codes that you can apply when you pre-order a new phone later today. 9to5Google received a $150 code in the US, but the amounts seem to vary. A thread on Reddit shows that people also received codes that will shave off $100, $200 or $250 from the price of the device and configuration they choose. Google has also started sending out codes to users in other countries.

If you haven't gotten an email yet, try going to the Google Store and hitting the "Sign up" button on the Pixel 11 banner. And when you do get the code, don't forget to use it when you check out, so you don't have to ask Google for a refund later on. Take note that you may not be able to stack discount codes or to use someone else's.

The company will be unveiling its Pixel 11 lineup later today, August 12, at a Made By Google event that you can watch right here. We'll also have a liveblog covering the announcements that you can follow as news breaks, and we will be keeping you updated with the latest news about the Pixel 11 phones as they come out. We'll most likely see Google launch the base Pixel 11, two Pro models in different sizes and a foldable phone, as you can see in the teaser above. Google will probably unveil a new smartwatch, as well.