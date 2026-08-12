Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition arrives October 1 and includes a new story arc

Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition will be released for PS5 on October 1. This is almost exactly one year after the base game came out. The Complete Edition is a real-deal upgrade with plenty of new content.

First of all, there's a new narrative expansion called Echoes of Sekigahara. This is a story set in two different time periods that dives into protagonist Atsu's past. There's a new area to explore and, of course, updated weapons, enemies, armor sets, dyes and more.

The update also offers access to something called Most Wanted. This is a single-player combat survival mode that the developer is calling "our spin on a roguelike." The gameplay involves accepting bounties, taking down enemies and earning combat perks.

Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition includes all of the aforementioned new content, but also the main game. This version even includes Ghost of Yōtei Legends, the online co-op experience. It costs $70, which is the same price the base title launched at last year.

Those who already own the game can upgrade for $15, which seems like a decent enough deal for new story content and that roguelike mode. The developer is offering some minor perks to those who own the original game but don't want to pony up for the upgrade. All editions are getting a new photo mode and an accompanying screensaver feature. There's also some minor quality of life features coming, like a new high contrast accessibility option.

For the uninitiated, Ghost of Yōtei is the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima and was developed by Sony-owned Sucker Punch. The reviews for the third-person action game were extremely positive.