Mirrorless vs DSLR: Which camera type is better?
The camera industry is moving toward mirrorless, but there's plenty of life left in a good DSLR.
Buying your first proper camera used to mean picking a brand, determining a budget and perhaps arguing with yourself about how much zoom you really needed. Now, there's another consideration that's been added to the top of the list: DSLR or mirrorless?
Mirrorless is the simple answer for most people who are just beginning. Over the last few years, camera manufacturers have been investing their latest autofocus technology, video capabilities and lenses into their mirrorless lines. There are models available for all levels of experience, from APS-C beginner-friendly cameras to full-frame models for professionals. Our favorite cameras right now are overwhelmingly mirrorless for much the same reason.
DSLRs haven't suddenly become bad cameras. They simply are not in the direction of the majority of the industry. There's one little terminology trap to clear up here. DSLR stands for digital single-lens reflex camera, which means both DSLRs and mirrorless models are digital cameras. The difference lies in how they get light from the lens to your eye and the image sensor.
What actually changes when you remove the mirror?
A DSLR has a mirror inside that redirects light from the lens into an optical viewfinder. Press the shutter, and that mirror flips up so the sensor can capture the image. A mirrorless camera skips that mechanical detour, sending light straight to the sensor and showing you its feed through the rear display or an electronic viewfinder. While it seems like a minor engineering adjustment, it really isn't minor at all.
Modern mirrorless cameras can have more autofocus points in the frame, since the sensor is always exposed to the scene, can detect subjects like eyes, animals or vehicles and preview exposure changes before you shoot, and can even feature electronic shutters that allow for very fast bursts without a mirror slapping around inside the camera body. It can make photography easier for the novice, because what you see through the viewfinder is much closer to what you'll get. The optical viewfinders on DSLRs, however, do not use a small screen to view the image, so battery life is typically superior since the camera does not have to power a screen to see everything when composing a picture.
Removing the mirror also makes the camera body smaller, but attaching a huge telephoto lens to the front of the camera soon shatters the pocket camera illusion.
Things are less clear-cut with image quality. With a good sensor and a good lens, you can take great photographs in either format. But the larger mirrorless improvements are in autofocus, shooting speed, video and the overall shooting experience, which is why Canon and Nikon turned to mirrorless cameras.
A DSLR can still make sense if you already own one
If you're buying your initial interchangeable-lens camera, this comparison becomes a lot simpler. Get yourself a mirrorless model.
There is a different calculation for existing DSLR owners. When you have a camera bag full of expensive Canon EF or Nikon F lenses, all the familiar accessories and a body that does everything you need, it can be an expensive way of solving a problem you don't really have to switch systems. Also, an adapter can help to ease the transition later.
Regardless, mirrorless has been the trend among professionals recently. The survey by Shotkit was conducted on 1,000 photographers and found that 63 percent of its professional respondents used mirrorless cameras. It should be noted that the respondents were not a representative sample of all working photographers, but rather from the audience and photography groups of Shotkit.
Canon and Nikon's product directions are reflective of the market shift. While Nikon denied a 2022 report that it had discontinued the development of DSLRs, describing it at the time as speculation, it has not released a new DSLR since 2020, and its more recent cameras have focused on the Z mirrorless system. Pentax is a notable exception, as Ricoh Imaging says it plans to continue working on SLR technology.
That puts DSLRs in a somewhat awkward position. They are still capable, known to millions of photographers and may be a great value on the used market. It's much more difficult to justify starting a brand-new system around one in 2026.
In 2025, interchangeable-lens camera shipments were dominated by mirrorless cameras, which represented about 90 percent of the total.