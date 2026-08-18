Mirrorless vs DSLR: Which camera type is better?

Buying your first proper camera used to mean picking a brand, determining a budget and perhaps arguing with yourself about how much zoom you really needed. Now, there's another consideration that's been added to the top of the list: DSLR or mirrorless?

Mirrorless is the simple answer for most people who are just beginning. Over the last few years, camera manufacturers have been investing their latest autofocus technology, video capabilities and lenses into their mirrorless lines. There are models available for all levels of experience, from APS-C beginner-friendly cameras to full-frame models for professionals. Our favorite cameras right now are overwhelmingly mirrorless for much the same reason.

DSLRs haven't suddenly become bad cameras. They simply are not in the direction of the majority of the industry. There's one little terminology trap to clear up here. DSLR stands for digital single-lens reflex camera, which means both DSLRs and mirrorless models are digital cameras. The difference lies in how they get light from the lens to your eye and the image sensor.

