Claude Cowork can now run in a Chrome sidebar

Anthropic's Claude Cowork is now available as part of the company's Claude for Chrome browser extension. The change means conversations had in the Chrome side panel will become a part of the user's history, and their skills and connectors will automatically work in the browser. It also allows tasks to be started in a Claude app and then continued in a Chrome browser or vice versa. Max and Team subscribers can start using this feature today, and Pro plans will have access in the coming weeks.

It's a helpful upgrade for anyone performing a lot of tasks in the Google-owned browser. While Anthropic has secured integrations with a lot of professional and lifestyle services for its Claude products, this can provide a way to still have the chatbot execute tasks in tools that don't have that official support.

Claude Code, the professional-grade option for coding and programming with Anthropic's AI models, is already available in the Chrome plugin. Claude Cowork was launched as a more streamlined option of those tools intended for layperson users, and the company recently added the capability to control it via smartphone. Claude for Chrome rolled out to all Anthropic users in late 2025.