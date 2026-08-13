The largest battery-electric plane ever made has flown for the first time

Heart Aerospace has announced the successful first flight of its prototype all-electric aircraft, the X1 demonstrator. X1 took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in Upstate New York and flew for 27 minutes, reaching an altitude of 1,100 feet, running entirely on its batteries. Heart added the flight, including takeoff and landing, consumed less than $5 worth of electricity, a useful selling point given the price of fuel. It has already earned praise from executives at United Airlines and Air Canada, who are interested in adding electric planes to its fleets.

If Heart is successful, the X1 will be followed by the ES-30, a fixed-wing 30-seat hybrid model designed to service regional airports. The company's hope is that its planes can offer a far cheaper service for hopper flights currently operated by turboprop planes like the Embraer ERJ. It is aiming for an all-electric range of 125 miles, with that figure climbing to 500 miles with the hybrid engine. Heart's broader pitch is that it won't just be in the cheaper cost of electricity versus jet fuel that will make its plane affordable. Naturally, the cheaper maintenance and operation cost of electric motors, their better reliability will add to the balance sheet. Of more concern, perhaps, is Heart's belief that the ES-30, while operated by a single pilot initially, will enable autonomous service in the future.

Right now, the company is aiming for the ES-30 to enter service by 2031, a date we'll only say is "ambitious" by most plane development standards. The next decade does appear to be one in which a number of aviation startups are looking to offer their vision for the future of flight. Heart will be jostling for space alongside Boom Supersonic, Harbour Air, ZeroAvia, and Rolls-Royce. But, as we opined back in 2021, the future of electric flight is entirely dependent on batteries getting a lot denser and lighter compared to their current-day equivalents.