Spotify has roped the indie publisher Kobalt into its AI platform for covers and remixes

Spotify has been teasing its upcoming AI tool that lets fans make covers and remixes for a while now, even unveiling a partnership with Universal Music Group. The streamer just announced another partner for the endeavor, the indie music publishing company Kobalt. This company publishes songs by a wide range of musicians, from Phoebe Bridgers to the post-punk outfit IDLES.

Kobalt artists will soon be able to opt-in to Spotify's upcoming platform that lets fans repurpose songs to make remixes and covers. This is, of course, done via a suite of AI tools. We haven't heard any of these remixes or covers, but the whole thing sounds sort of like a version of Suno that uses officially licensed songs instead of going on a shoplifting spree throughout the entire internet.

To that end, this is being marketed as a new way for artists to make money, instead of a new way in which generative AI can rip them off. Spotify says the tool will "open up additional revenue streams and new ways to drive discovery." Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert added that its artists will be "directly benefiting from the creative opportunities these new features provide."

spotify just announced a deal with Universal Music for subscribers to (pay extra) to make AI generated covers and remixes of songs (if artists agree to it). they're framing it as a way for artists to make more money in royalties. pic.twitter.com/trgAxHwmy4 — Anna Nicolaou (@annaknicolaou) May 21, 2026

At least there's a definitive source for this new revenue stream. The upcoming platform will be a paid add-on for Premium subscribers. We don't know how much it'll cost or if people will be willing to pony up actual cash for the opportunity to create AI covers of songs they like.

We also don't know if there will be a way for people to cover songs without AI. After all, if it's a matter of a license, what would be the difference between algorithmic slop and an actual cover performed and recorded by a human? In any event, we still have some time to wait before getting answers. Spotify still hasn't announced a launch window for the platform.