Mico, Microsoft's weird lil' AI guy, has been demoted

Microsoft introduced Mico in October 2025 to give an anthropomorphized face to voice conversations with its Copilot AI chatbot. It seems the poor little blob is already getting demoted after less than a year. The company has decided to remove Mico from the voice section of Copilot. Its new home will be the Learn Live hub, where it will continue to be a "tutor" for users.

"Mico helped us learn about warmth, expressiveness, and how people want to talk with AI. Those learnings are shaping Copilot going forward," the support page for the blob reads. "Learn is where the character has the most room to grow, with tutoring sessions that give Mico more to react to and teach through," the page continues, sounding a lot like an explanation for the family dog being sent to a farm.

The page reiterates several times that you can still use voice to interact with Copilot, assuming you're the rare person who actually wants to use Copilot. If you've created a particularly adorable version of the blob, be aware that Mico-specific settings from voice will not carry over to its new location.

Thanks to The Verge for picking up on the latest development to this chapter in Microsoft's long, strange story of unfortunate character creations.