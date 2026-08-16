Do you really need an antivirus app on your Android?

Android isn't immune to infection. It can suffer from viruses and malware and security breaches, just like all software. It also faces attacks that are (mostly) unique to mobile, like malicious push notifications, which a 2025 Gen threat report found had tripled in the space of just three months. Spyware, too, continues to be an invasive and growing problem on mobile devices, according to this later Gen Threat report.

Luckily for the average user, Android has features and settings that are designed to try and automatically protect your phone from these threats. Google Play Protect is one of the biggest, acting as the first line of defense to keep harmful apps away from your phone. Google says it blocked 27 million new malicious apps from the Play Store in 2025 alone. It regularly scans your apps, both at the point of installation and afterwards, for threats. If they're detected, it may disable the app, or remote it automatically, depending on the level of risk.

Android also uses built-in sandboxing to isolate each app. It gives each app a secure user ID, running them in a way that prevents them from interacting with any of the other apps on your phone. Meanwhile, modern Android smartphones receive regular security updates to patch vulnerabilities, while the permissions system is designed to be proactive and opt-in so that your files, contacts and surroundings are protected. Google Play Protect helps with this, too, by alerting you to apps requesting access to sensitive data, as well as automatically resetting permissions for apps that you haven't used for a while.

Android's protection continues to evolve, too, and AI is playing its part. It's looking to introduce phone call spoofing protection to block scammers impersonating high risk calls, like those from a bank, for instance. It's also expanding its live threat detection functionality to detect suspicious actions made by apps, like SMS forwarding, which forwards messages to another number. Google has also changed its policy for Android app sideloading, and will soon only allow apps that bypass the protection of the Play Store to be installed only by "experienced users," with an initial 24-hour cooldown and mandatory ID checks for developers.