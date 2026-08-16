Is buying a OnePlus phone in 2026 still a good idea?

If you've been eyeing a OnePlus phone, you likely have your priorities set on performance, value and software. Though the company had a couple of rocky launches, the previous few generations of OnePlus smartphones have reclaimed the "flagship killer" title that helped put the brand on the map in the first place. In our review of the OnePlus 15, we had very little to complain about aside from the cameras. At $900, you'd be hard-pressed to find an alternative that delivers the kind of performance the OnePlus 15 does while offering exceptional battery life and an unparalleled software experience.

Alas, after months of rumors, OnePlus confirmed its exit out of North America and Europe in July. Most of OnePlus' catalog is currently out of stock on its website, but you can still shop for its phones and audio accessories through other retailers like Amazon. The question, however, is should you buy a new OnePlus device now that the company has ceased operations in the US? For most buyers, the answer is probably a no.

Although OnePlus has promised that software and after-sales support for existing OnePlus devices will continue, the company is making a big change to how future software updates will be handled. Longtime OnePlus users will know just how essential OxygenOS has been to the brand's identity, and if they're not getting the software experience they signed up for, it becomes harder to justify buying into an ecosystem that has no future.