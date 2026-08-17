Why curved TVs failed but curved gaming monitors thrived

It's no wonder why curved gaming monitors took off. Since they're usually meant for a single viewer, their central viewing sweet-spot was a feature, not a bug. We also sit much closer to our monitors, so a 27-inch or 32-inch curved gaming screen can feel genuinely more immersive than a 65-inch TV that you're sitting far away from.

Curved gaming screens also serve a very functional purpose: They put more of the screen within your direct view, so you don't have to crane your neck to see the far edges of the screen. That's particularly useful for online shooters, where you could easily die if you spent an extra half-second noticing someone flanking you from the side. That's one of many reasons it's a bad idea to use a standard 32-inch or 40-inch TV as a monitor.

Without curved screens, we likely wouldn't have extreme ultrawide monitors either. Just imagine how tough it would be to use something like Alienware's 34-inch ultrawide or Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark behemoth if they were completely flat screens.

"As soon as we get to ultrawides... obviously the more curved it is, the better it's going to be," Sehdev added. "You're now starting to see some folks that are getting very heavy into simulation gaming with things like Gran Turismo or Flight Simulator from Microsoft. That's where people want curved screens for those types of gaming experiences."