What's the difference between Android's Qi2 And Qi2.2 wireless charging?

We live in a wireless world, so understanding the different standards at play can help you to maximize the performance of your gadgets and your chargers. For most devices, the wireless charging standard you'll be using is Qi2.

The latest iteration of this is Qi2 25W, also commonly called Qi2.2. It was announced last summer that the new speed would be supported by both iPhones and select Android smartphones. Although Google was slow to adopt Qi2, we're now starting to see Qi2 25W listed as a feature for the next generation of Android phones, including the Pixel 11 lineup announced recently.

So does it matter which version your device supports? There are a couple key distinctions that make Qi2.2 a worthwhile upgrade.