Everything Google announced today: Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5 and a totally new device

It's that time of year once again, folks. The biggest players in the smartphone space are unveiling their latest devices. It was Samsung's turn last month and Apple will almost certainly step up to the plate in September, but right now it's all about Google. As ever, some of the news leaked beforehand. Google even announced everything ahead of its showcase on Wednesday evening — it'll still be worth keeping an eye on our liveblog in case there are any surprises! So far, though, Google has pulled back the curtain on the Pixel 11 phones, the Pixel Watch 5 and a new Bluetooth tracker called the Pixel Tag.

As expected, there are four new phones, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Other than the fetching colors, the first thing you might notice about these handsets is the revamped camera bar. The module now features edge-to-edge glass with a metal frame. The camera bar in the Pro models also includes a new feature that we'll get to in a bit.

The Pixel 11 phones all run on Google's new Tensor G6 processor. The company says this offers up to 20 percent more power efficiency, 25 percent faster browsing and 15 faster app loading compared to the Tensor G5. It adds that on-device AI Gemini Nano "runs with higher quality and lower latency," allowing for things like zippier live translations. A very cool accessibility feature ties into that.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

On the camera front, the chipset is said to have an improved Image Signal Processor (ISP), while Google claims it has Tensor Processor Units that are 50 percent more powerful compared to the Tensor G5. On-device models can "process complex computational photography more quickly." The company says the Pixel 11 lineup can help users take low-light shots up to 4.5 times faster than before, with what it's calling Instant Night Sight and capture sharper images at further distances with up to 120x Pro Zoom.

Google says the Pixel 11 phones will run for over 30 hours (24 hours for the Pro Fold) before needing to recharge thanks to its Adaptive Battery tech. This adjusts how much power each app draws depending on how often you actually use it. After 30 minutes of charging over a wired connection, the company says a Pixel 11 or Pro battery will reach up to 55 percent of capacity, the Pro XL will hit up to 75 percent and Pro Fold will juice back up to as much as 50 percent. If you need to top up your battery even faster, an Extreme Charging Mode devotes performance to do just that.

As for wireless charging, the company said its magnetic accessory ecosystem Pixelsnap is getting speed boosts by up to 25 percent on Pixel 11, 29 percent on Pro, 17 percent on Pro XL and 20 percent on Pro Fold. It also notes that Pro models have an advanced cooling vapor chamber. In addition, the Pixel 11 phones all have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. And, of course, they run on Android 17.

Inevitably, given the increased cost of components, there are price increases this year. Each Pixel 11 device is $100 more than the equivalent Pixel 10 model. That's not great, but it could have been much worse. Google is offsetting that increase a bit for the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro by bumping up the base storage to 256GB. However, the Pro and Pro XL start with 12GB of RAM, down from 16GB in previous years (you can opt for a version with 16GB of RAM, though).

Pre-orders for all of the devices open today. They'll ship starting August 20. Let's dig into each phone and what you can actually do with them, before taking a look at the Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag.