This is the $1,900 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Inside the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, its screen measures 8 inches diagonally, with rounded corners and a Super Actua Flex OLED display. For the first time in the Pixel Fold's lifetime, the phone's 6.5-inch front OLED screen is also given the Super Actua branding and each is capable of reaching 3,600 nits this time around. Both screens appear 20 percent brighter than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, according to Google.

Even deeper inside the new Fold, its guts include Google's Tensor G6 processor, just like all of the Pixel 11 devices. Compared with the Tensor G5 processor, which powered all of last year's Pixel models, Google says the Tensor G6 CPU improves power efficiency by 20 percent, browsing speeds by 25 percent, and app load times by 15 percent. The G6 also helps enhance the Pixel Camera across devices, with a 50 percent more powerful TPU and improved Imaging Signal Processor. The Tensor G5 was never the fastest flagship chip, so if Google's figures are accurate it'll be a welcome improvement.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold specifically features a dual-pill camera layout (this camel has two humps) holding a triple-lens array: There's a 48 MP main lens, a 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens, complete with 30x Super Zoom capabilities. While those megapixel counts may be extremely familiar, there's actually a big change behind the scenes. The main wide camera has been bumped to a 1/1.56-inch sensor, which means each pixel on the sensor is significantly larger than on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's smaller chip. Google says the new setup pulls in 56 percent more light than better enabling after-dark, no-flash photography. (The ultrawide and telephoto lenses are genuinely, spec-for-spec, identical to the previous model.) The 11 Pro Fold also supports 4K video recording at 24 FPS, 30 FPS or 60 FPS, with a suite of stabilization, timelapse, Magic Capture, night sight, editing and slow-motion options.

Additionally, the new Fold features a 10 MP selfie camera and 10 MP inside camera — but as a foldable, every lens system on this thing is a selfie cam if you want it to be. The front camera can record 4K video at 30 FPS or 60 FPS. Snapping photos with the phone unfolded, the external screen is able to display cute animations to make your more distractable subjects (i.e., kids) pay attention and crack a smile. That feature was introduced with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and remains a favorite. Of course, the screen can also just show a preview of the shot you're framing so everyone can get in position and look cute.

Battery life on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is good for more than 24 hours, by Google's testing, and fast charging at 30W can bring it up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The new Fold also supports Pixelsnap magnetic charging via Qi2.2, which bumps the wireless charging speed up to 25W, compared to the 15W of the 10 Pro Fold. Google's Adaptive Battery system allows the phone to track and predict your habits, reducing power to apps you rarely open in an effort to improve the device's lifespan.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has 16GB of RAM and comes in three storage sizes. The $1,900 base price nets you 256GB of storage, with 512GB or 1TB available for more cash. Both the higher storage tiers once again have zoned UFS (a fancy way to automatically organize data for faster performance and in extreme cases longer storage lifespan).