Google Pixel 11 launch: Live updates as the company unveils new devices, AI features and more

Google has been dropping teasers of the devices it will be announcing at its hardware launch event over the last few days and all that build-up is ready to be released at last. At 6PM ET on August 12, the company will host a celebrity-packed event in New York, featuring host Trevor Noah and a long list of well-known names. People expected to make appearances include Alex Cooper, Steph Curry, PinkPantheress and Ayami Nakajo.

Thanks to Google's own teasing and an industrious rumor mill, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect at the Pixel 11 launch today. But it's always nice to hear the official details from the horse's mouth, and that's probably what we'll get today.

We'll be kicking off our liveblog bright and early at just about 9AM ET, and will be here with you all day until the event begins at 6PM ET (and till it ends, of course). In that time, we'll be answering questions from the comments section (which is what passes for a "chat" on a blog these days). Leave your questions, feedback, shower thoughts and random musings below and we can't wait to hang out! See you soon!