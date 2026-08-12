Google Pixel 11 launch: Live updates as the company unveils new devices, AI features and more
The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 are expected today.
Google has been dropping teasers of the devices it will be announcing at its hardware launch event over the last few days and all that build-up is ready to be released at last. At 6PM ET on August 12, the company will host a celebrity-packed event in New York, featuring host Trevor Noah and a long list of well-known names. People expected to make appearances include Alex Cooper, Steph Curry, PinkPantheress and Ayami Nakajo.
Thanks to Google's own teasing and an industrious rumor mill, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect at the Pixel 11 launch today. But it's always nice to hear the official details from the horse's mouth, and that's probably what we'll get today.
We'll be kicking off our liveblog bright and early at just about 9AM ET, and will be here with you all day until the event begins at 6PM ET (and till it ends, of course). In that time, we'll be answering questions from the comments section (which is what passes for a "chat" on a blog these days). Leave your questions, feedback, shower thoughts and random musings below and we can't wait to hang out! See you soon!
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By the way if you are interested, we made a little video going over the new Pixel 11 series!
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Google also dropped a new Pixel Tag today, and it's a $29.99 Bluetooth tracker that's basically an AirTag for Android people. Yes I know Samsung also made the Galaxy Smart Tag. I don't know why but Pixel Tag just has a nice ring to it. Also, it will work with devices running Android 9 or later!
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As for the new phones, I must say that I like the idea of Pixel 11 Pro's HiLight indicator. It's basically taking an old school idea and repurposing it in a more modern way and Google's implementation is pretty slick. HiLight simply lives inside the camera flash on the back of the phone.
I just wish it could do more than just turn on when you trigger Gemini or get a call. Support for texting seems so obvious, and it seems Google agrees, because reps told me that they are looking into that sort of functionality. But there's no official timeline for that, so don't hold your breath quite yet.
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For the Android faithful, have you found yourselves adopting the Pixel Watch lineup or is Samsung's Galaxy Watch still the smartwatch of choice for the non-Apple population?
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Some of the interesting features coming to the Pixel Watch 5 include Health Guardian, which is a suite of tools that look for longterm trends in your data to spot any concerning patterns that might point towards anomalies in your insulin resistance or blood pressure.
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I took a closer look at the new Pixel Watch 5 this week and even worked out with one! Thanks, Google, for basically setting up a mini circuit for us to use. Super helpful! I am most intrigued by the bold GPS-tracking claims that Google made and glad that the company finally made Gemini on the watch work without needing an internet connection. Check out more of my impressions in my hands-on with the Pixel Watch 5!
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Also, it looks like there are a handful of people that are happy the news went live just now, so they don't need to stay up for the livestream presentation later.
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If you're like commenter Philip Doyle below who noticed all the videos are now live and is grateful that they don't have to stay up till 11PM in the UK, that is completely fair and understandable.
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Why should I pay attention to this liveblog any more? Well do I have the answer for you! Basically, we'll hang out here with you all all day, answering your questions in the comments below. We'll direct you to our hands-on articles, share more details on what we know about the devices so far and then go to the Google event in person this evening and tell you what it's like! I heard invites were very limited, so it's not like you can get that on-the-ground reporting just any where!
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If you want a one-stop full breakdown of everything Google announced today, we have that multi-thousand-word article for you.
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So it's 10:04 AM and well I guess the Google cat is out of the bag. If you head on over to our home page, you'll see we have pretty comprehensive coverage of all the Pixel announcements today!
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Yep, we'll be here all day dropping news as we get it, so feel free to check back when you can.
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By the way, if you've even peeped at the Made By Google Instagram account lately, it won't be hard to predict what is coming today. The company basically confirmed that the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 are coming.
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Of course, the event itself is still quite a few hours away, but if you wanted to prepare ahead of time, here's how you can watch along this evening. Maybe it'll be good dinnertime entertainment!
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Like we already said above, lots of celebrities are expected to make an appearance later today. From host Trevor Noah to singer-songwriter PinkPantheress to podcaster Alex Cooper to basketballer (and Google collaborator) Steph Curry, the list is varied and long. You can see more names in this trailer, and tell us who you're most excited to see?
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The Pixel Watch 4 is definitely recent, but I would certainly understand wanting to upgrade from a Pixel 7.
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Also, commenter The_B said they received a discount code from Google last night that shaves £150 off the Pixel 11. That's exciting! Oh and The_B is in the UK and only has the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch 4 so far. Both of those are fairly recent, though I think you might find a new Pixel phone very satisfying.
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That reminds me, here's a fun fact about Trevor Noah. Because Jawas in Star Wars speak sentences and phrases based on Zulu, people who are fluent in the language like Trevor Noah can understand what they are saying in the movies.
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I see a somewhat familiar name in the chat... Commenter adamdesoto has been Pixel-forward since the Pixel 2XL! They say every iteration of the Pixel has had some issue, whether it's the fingerprint sensor, software or Bluetooth. They found the Pixel 10 "great until an update rendered widgets unusable and I got rid of it." I tend to agree that Pixel phones were hit or miss until the company really found its stride with the Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 lineup!
My heart goes out to adamdesoto though, who said " I still get excited about Pixel launch events but I know I'll only get hurt..." Let's see how you feel later today!
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Well I definitely prefer Trevor Noah that's for sure!
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Hey y'all, just chiming in here that I also don't get Google's strategy of having the launch event so late in the day today.
There were some rumors that it's because Google wants to do another "late night" style production (no word on if Fallon is hosting again), which should be fun. I'm just not sure the timing makes sense.
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Ahead of today's event, Google has already been quite busy with some early announcements. Just yesterday, it announced a partnership with Abbott to integrate data from that company's Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM) into the Health app.
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If these discount codes that Google started sending out recently for the Pixel 11 is what you're talking about, Kevin, I am impressed by your ability to keep up to date with the latest news!
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I see we already have a comment below from user Kevin Bailey, who is disappointed at Google's lack of communication after signing up for a discount email and having "proven loyalty"! Kevin, what discount email is this, what magic pro tips do you have that I have not heard of? And tell me what Google devices have you been using because I am curious about your experience! Why Google for so long!
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Hello everyone and welcome to our liveblog of Google's Pixel 11 launch today. It's going to be a weird one as it is currently only 9AM ET and the event is going to start at 6PM ET. Will I be able to talk to you all (or, realistically, myself) for that long? If you know me, you'll know this is all too easy.