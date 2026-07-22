Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked 2026: Three new foldables and two Galaxy Watches

Samsung has gotten a jump on the traditional fall hardware season over the last few years by announcing its Galaxy foldable and smartwatch lineups each July. The company is sticking to that approach this year with a mid-summer reveal of three new phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches.

The phones have a few things in common. For instance, all three run on the same chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. The base models come with the same memory and storage options — 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage. The two Fold 8 variants each have a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The selfie cams are all 10MP wide-angle lenses. The one on the Flip 8 and those on the covers of the two Fold 8 models are all capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps. The main selfie cams on the Fold 8 phones can handle FHD footage at 60 fps.

For the new phones, Samsung is using new Flex Titanium tech. According to the company, this is a titanium-based design that helps keep them thin and durable. While the last generation did have a rigid titanium plate behind the entire display, the new foldables add a titanium alloy layer beneath the phone's flexible OLED. Samsung says "Flex Titanium helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact and reduce crease visibility," while making it feel smoother and more natural to open up the devices.

For all its progress on the design front, Samsung's latest handsets still don't natively support Qi2 charging. It's been 18 months since the company first started supporting the standard with the "Qi2-ready" Galaxy S25. Yet you'll need to put one of these new phones in a compatible case with magnets before you can get get the most out of a Qi2 charger.

As for the wearables, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 both run on a Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset. Qualcomm unveiled the 3nm processor earlier this year. It's the first Snapdragon chip for wearables to have a dedicated Hexagon NPU, which is capable of supporting AI models with two billion parameters.

Pre-orders for all of the devices start today. They'll hit shelves on August 7.

Samsung

Along with the phones and watches, Samsung offered a fresh peek at the smart glasses it developed with Google, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. There's still no word of pricing or a release date for the two models — which are expected to arrive later this year — but Samsung revealed new designs. They sure do like spectacles with a camera built in! (We tried an earlier version back at Google I/O in May.)

The company also provided an update on the specs' battery life. It says the glasses will run for up to nine hours on a single charge. The charging case will offer up to seven extra full charges. It's also worth noting that the devices run on a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset.

In other news, in the lead-up to Samsung Unpacked, the company revealed a credit card that offers five percent cashback on certain purchases of Samsung devices. Of course, it's called the Samsung Galaxy Card.

Today, however, is primarily about the phones and watches. Let's dig into those, as well as some of the new features. Here's everything Samsung announced at its July 2026 edition of Galaxy Unpacked.