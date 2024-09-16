watchOS 11 is out now, with new Sleep Apnea feature

Over three months after Apple introduced it at WWDC 2024, watchOS 11 is officially here. The 2024 Apple Watch update, which adds the new Vitals app, widget improvements and sleep apnea detection, is now available to install on your smartwatch.

Apple’s sleep apnea detection feature, which the company highlighted in its Apple Watch Series 10 reveal, will also work with a couple of year-old models. If you own the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can try the feature before the new model makes it into customers’ hands later this week. Sleep apnea detection will send you an alert if the watch’s sensors detect overnight breathing disturbances. The health feature, similar to one Samsung included with the Galaxy Watch 7 earlier this year, received FDA approval last week.

watchOS 11 also introduces a new Vitals app, further beefing up Apple’s health-tracking features on its wearable. For those who wear their Apple Watch to bed for sleep tracking (and a handy alarm in the morning), Vitals collects your overnight data in one place. The app establishes baselines for your health metrics. It lets you know if any fall outside your typical range, potentially handy for spotting irregularities like oncoming illnesses or tracking the effects of alcohol use.

Similarly, the new Training Load feature measures the intensity of your workouts over time. After establishing an intensity baseline over 28 days, it shows how hard you’re pushing yourself in your workouts — comparing it with your standard averages. At launch, it supports 17 workout types, including walks, runs, cycling, rowing, swings and more. You’ll find your Training Load in the Activity app on your Apple Watch and the Fitness app on your iPhone.

Apple added a long-requested feature this year: the ability to pause and customize Activity ring goals. It hardly makes sense to keep pushing yourself (at your watch’s prodding) if you’re sick or need rest. The wearable now lets you take a break for a day, week, month or more without losing your award streaks. In addition, you can set different Activity ring goals for each day of the week and customize the data you care about most in the iOS 18 Fitness app.

The Apple Watch’s Smart Stack (the pile of widgets you see when you scroll down from your watch face) now shows widgets automatically based on context. (For example, rain alerts.) In addition, Live Activities, which arrived on the iPhone two years ago, is also coming to the Apple Watch in the new update. You’ll find Live Activities for things like sports scores you track or an arriving Uber in the watchOS 11 Smart Stack.

Check In is a new feature that lets you notify a friend when you reach your destination. You can begin a Check In from the watchOS Messages app by tapping the plus button next to the text field, choosing Check In and entering where you’re going and when you expect to arrive. Similarly, when exercising, you can start a Check In from the workouts app: Swipe right from the workout screen and choose Check In from the controls. You can then pick a contact to share your exercise routine with.

Other features include new pregnancy tracking in the Cycles app and a Double Tap API that lets third-party developers incorporate hands-free controls.

To download watchOS 11, you’ll first need to install iOS 18 on your paired iPhone. After that, open the Watch app on your phone, then head to General > Software Update. It should then prompt you to update to the 2024 software.