Samsung's new foldables come with Gemini Notebook pre-installed

Google introduced AI task automation in beta back in February, giving you a way to delegate simple tasks to Gemini, such as asking it to order a rideshare or a meal for delivery on your behalf. As part of its announcements with Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked, the company has revealed that it's expanding task automation's support from a handful of apps to 40. In addition, it announced that the feature will be available straight from the Galaxy Z Flip 8's Flex Window by long-pressing the power button.

While Google didn't list the apps that will work with task automation, it said that the expanded support will allow Gemini to shop for you, make dinner reservations, book travel experiences and buy tickets. Gemini can now also use complex images as prompts and understand what's displayed on your screen.

Samsung's foldables will come pre-installed with Gemini Notebook, formerly known as NotebookLM. It's Google's deep research tool that you can use to organize sources from the web, videos, chats and others into one information repository for your use. For instance, you can use it to create a plan for your European trip by feeding it links to video sources, websites and written text. It can then turn information from those sources into slide decks, videos, flash cards and even podcasts. You can also use its chat function to ask it any question about the topics in the sources you've provided it. Some of its features require access to paid Gemini, so the company is giving out a six-month trial of Google AI Pro with every Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8 device.

The latest Galaxy watches will come with AI features, as well. For the Galaxy Watch 9, in particular, you'll be able to activate Gemini and ask it questions simply by raising your wrist. The companies also revealed two more frames for their upcoming Android XR smart glasses line, which will launch this fall.

Finally, Google has introduced an easier way to switch to Android with Samsung's latest foldables. It's a native migration experience built into Android 17 that will let you transfer data from iPhones without having to download a separate app. The new method can transfer your photos, videos, contacts, messages, calendar, Google Accounts, passwords, WiFi credentials and even your eSIM into Android devices. It has started rolling out to select Pixel models and will also be initially available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8.