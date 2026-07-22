Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a new wider design

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable devices, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 now coming in two variants: The base Fold 8 and the more premium Fold 8 Ultra. The base Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the company's lightest foldable yet at 201 grams, compared to the Fold 7's 215 grams. Like what Samsung recently teased, it has a different shape than the Z Fold 7 and is wide as heck.

Unfolded, it has a height of 123.9 mm, a width of 161.4 mm and is 4.5 mm thick. The Galaxy Z Fold 7's unfolded dimensions are 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm, so as you can see, the Z Fold 8 is 34.5 mm shorter but 18.2 mm wider. Folded, its dimensions are 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7 mm, with its width being 9 mm less than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's 72.8 mm. The base Fold 8's main display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a resolution of 1,848 x 2,448 pixels. Meanwhile, its cover display is a 5.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,248 x 1,972. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

When folded, the cover screen has a 10:16 aspect ratio, which Samsung says will feel familiar enough for tasks like messaging, browsing and watching short-form videos. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S26 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As for the main screen, it has an aspect ratio of 4:3, providing a large canvas for gaming and watching films. Rotated, the main display becomes more suitable for reading ebooks and long-form articles. Samsung explains that the aspect ratios were designed "around the way people naturally consume content."

The device uses Samsung's new Flex Titanium display technology, which enables a less noticeable crease while also making the screen more durable and harder to damage. Samsung also gave its displays a low-reflection finish, so it's easier to see what's on screen even outdoors. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and has a 4,800 mAh battery, larger than the Fold 7's 4,400 mAh. Like other devices released these days, the new foldables come with AI-powered features, particularly Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini.

For photography, the Fold 8's main rear camera comes with a 50-megapixel wide dual-pixel sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It has 10x digital zoom and can capture videos up to 8K at 30 fps. Both the main display and the cover have 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 from Samsung's website, major carriers and retailers for prices starting at $1,900. It will be available on August 7, with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB in storage options. You can get all of Samsung's new foldables in Graphite and Cream, but the Galaxy Fold 8 has two exclusive colors: Lavender and the online-only Pistachio.