If you're ignoring iPhone focus modes, you're missing out on Apple's best productivity tool

To start using Focus on your iPhone, open Settings and tap the Focus entry. We'll concentrate on iPhone here, but these configurations sync to your other Apple devices (including iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac) if you choose. You'll see a list of default modes like Personal, Sleep, and Work. Select one to personalize it.

Controlling notifications is done through two panels: People and Apps. In each, you'll need to choose either Allow Notifications From or Silence Notifications From. The first is good for modes like Sleep, where you only want to hear from a select group of people or apps. The second is better for modes like Work to selectively block noisy apps and people while letting everything else through.

Use the Add button in each panel to select as many contacts and apps as you want to mute or allow through. In the People section, you'll also notice an Allow Calls From toggle (if you've limited alerts to certain people). Select any contact groups you've set up, as well as broader options like Everybody, Allowed People Only, Favorites, and Contacts Only.

Unless you choose Everybody, you'll see an Allow Repeated Calls toggle to allow a second call from the same person within three minutes. If you've chosen to silence specific contacts, this changes to a toggle controlling whether they can still call you. In the Apps section, enable Time Sensitive Notifications to let such alerts through from other apps (like calendar reminders or food deliveries).

To complete the basic setup, hit Options to review a few self-explanatory toggles. In particular, Dim Lock Screen is a great way to de-emphasize your phone when you're trying not to use it as much or are in a dark environment.