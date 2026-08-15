A Kingdom Hearts anime is coming to Disney+

An anime based on Kingdom Hearts is "coming soon" to Disney+ and Disney Channel, the company has announced during its latest D23 fan event. Disney has yet to reveal detailed information about the show, but it did say that it was going to feature a brand-new tale that will expand on the franchise's story so far, while still "celebrating the characters" in the games. Some fans believe the character, whose silhouette is featured in the anime's teaser, is not the games' protagonist Sora. Either way, it's a keyblade wielder, and we'll of course get to see various Disney characters in the show.

We wouldn't blame you if the promise of an original story makes you worry if the anime will stay true to the games. But Disney says it developed the anime with Tetsuya Nomura, the director and character designer behind the Kingdom Hearts titles, as well as with the creative team at Square Enix. In addition to announcing the anime adaptation, Disney also showed fans a glimpse of Kingdom Hearts IV, which will feature a setting based on Pixar's Coco. Square Enix plans to release the franchise's next installment in late 2027.