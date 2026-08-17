GitHub has been down for most of the morning

People who are doing more than vibe coding to build apps and websites might be in a bit of a tizzy this Monday morning. Developer platform GitHub has been down since around 9:40AM ET. The platform's status page notes there are problems on several fronts, including with API requests, pull requests and webhooks. Copilot is also affected, so those using the platform for AI coding might be experiencing issues as well.

"We are experiencing high error rates around 20 percent for web experiences and API traffic. Archive downloads and raw repository content downloads are experiencing an approximate 50 percent error rate," read an update posted just before 11AM. "We are currently performing mitigations based on our investigation thus far and are monitoring for improvement."

It's not yet clear what caused this outage. It's at least the second major outage to hit a Microsoft platform in the last few weeks after many Xbox services were knocked offline for several hours late last month.