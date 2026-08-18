How to check your iPhone's battery health and cycle count

If you have an iPhone 15 or newer, Apple provides an easy way to check the cycle count directly in the Settings app. Go to Battery > Battery Health, and scroll down to find your cycle count. If you're using an older model, Apple doesn't provide battery cycle statistics natively. This means you'll have to rely on third-party alternatives, such as the popular Mac app coconutBattery, to check your iPhone's battery cycle count.

Knowing your device's battery cycle count can be helpful for understanding its long-term lifespan, as well as how heavily you've been using your device. iPhone 15 models and later are rated to retain good battery health for up to 1,000 full charge cycles before experiencing battery issues, while older models are rated for up to 500 cycles. For reference, 1,000 cycles works out to two or three years' use in under real-world conditions.

Keep in mind that one cycle represents expending 100 percent of your battery's current capacity, though not necessarily all at once. For example, if you used 50 percent of your battery, recharged your device and then used another 50 percent afterward, that counts as one complete charge cycle.

Reaching these numbers doesn't mean your iPhone's battery will automatically fail, but it does mean its capacity will typically be lower, so you may notice shorter battery life. If your iPhone's battery health is below 80 percent or if it has reached 1,000 charge cycles, you should consider replacing the battery to keep your phone running smoothly. To do so, your best option is to contact Apple Support to arrange for a replacement.